Dolphins fire head coach Adam Gase, according to report

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase has been fired, ESPN reported Monday morning.

ESPN sports reporter Jeff Darlington tweeted Monday that Gase personally told him he had been fired and was preparing to meet with staff and players.

"I anticipate Adam Gase will get at least three interviews for other head coaching vacancies," Darlington tweeted.

I anticipate Adam Gase will get at least three interviews for other head coaching vacancies. I’d previously spoken to sources with several teams that currently have vacancies — all of which planned to express interest if indeed the Dolphins fired him. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 31, 2018

"Even if Dolphins had decided to retain Gase, the relationship was going to require considerable reparation," he added. "Trust between Gase and Ross had eroded in recent weeks -- and Gase already rebuffed Ross' desire for him to give up 53-man roster control. It quickly went from bad to worse."

Gase has coached the team for three seasons, with a 7-9 finish this year.

Owner Stephen Ross made the move after Gase went 23-26 with the Dolphins. A 42-17 loss Sunday at Buffalo sealed his fate.

Last week Gase said his biggest regret about 2018 was a slew of injuries. The Dolphins lost 13 key players to season-ending injuries, including two top offensive linemen, their best run stopper, top cornerback Xavien Howard and dynamic receivers Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed five games.

The Dolphins will miss the playoffs for the 15th time in the past 17 seasons.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.