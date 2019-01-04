Dolphins interview Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who has been with the team since 2004, has interviewed with the Miami Dolphins.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have interviewed New England defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their vacant head coaching job.

"We have completed our interview with Brian Flores for our head-coaching position," team spokesman Brett Brecheisen said in a statement Friday.

Flores is a longtime Patriots assistant, most recently serving as defensive coordinator. He joined New England as a scouting assistant under Bill Belichick in 2004 and has held various positions with the team ever since, coaching special teams, safeties and linebackers before taking over defensive play-calling duties in 2018.

Miami is searching for a head coach after firing Adam Gase, who compiled a 23-25 record in three seasons with the Dolphins.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Dolphins are scheduled to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy later Friday.

