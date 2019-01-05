Dolphins interview Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen

New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen watches his players during practice, July 26, 2018, in Metairie, Louisiana.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have interviewed New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

"We have completed our interview with Dennis Allen for our head-coaching position," team spokesman Brett Brecheisen said in an email Saturday.

The Dolphins have also interviewed New England Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Allen has been the Saints defensive coordinator since November 2015. He previously served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14, never winning more than four games in a season. He was fired by Oakland after the Raiders started the 2014 season 0-4.

Miami is searching for a new head coach after firing Adam Gase, who was 23-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. Gase led the team to the playoffs in his first season, but the Dolphins were 13-19 over the last two seasons.

