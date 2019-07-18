Dolphins' Kendrick Norton released from hospital weeks after crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was released from Jackson Memorial Hospital Thursday, weeks after he was seriously injured in a car crash.

"I just want to give a big thank you first of all to God for me still being here," Norton told reporters outside the hospital. "Second of all to Jackson medical center. They did a great job. They took great care of me while I was in here. Next, I would like to thank the Miami Dolphins family. They've been crazy with how much help they've been willing to give and, you know, they really didn't have to."

Norton and his girlfriend were injured early in the morning July 4 in the crash where the Dolphin Expressway meets the Palmetto Expressway.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said Norton was driving a Ford F250 in the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway at about 1:15 a.m. when it slammed into a concrete barrier wall and overturned, landing on its roof.

Camacho said Norton was taken to the hospital with "severe injuries to his left arm."

Norton's agent, Malki Kawa, said his 22-year-old client's arm had to be amputated.

Norton has since undergone multiple surgeries.

Camacho said a Masserati was also involved in the crash, but the driver walked away without any injuries.

Norton was a seventh-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers last year. He signed with the Dolphins in December but didn't play in a game.

He also previously played football for the University of Miami.

