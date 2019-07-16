Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker visits computer camp

AVENTURA, Fla. - Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker is getting ready for Training camp by visiting a computer camp.

Baker, 22, will be playing his second season with the Dolphins.

In 2018, Baker had 79 tackles and 3 sacks.

Baker spoke to students at the Microsoft store in Aventura.

The students were learning about coding.

Baker said that computers are important to NFL players who are constantly using to prepare for and during games.

The Dolphins start Training camp next Thursday.

