Dolphins

Dolphins open training camp under new regime

Brian Flores era begins as team takes to practice field ahead of 2019 season

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen takes a snap from behind center on the first day of the team's training camp, July 25, 2019, in Davie, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Brian Flores era has begun.

Miami's first-year head coach watched Thursday as his team put on the pads in preparation for the 2019 season.

More Dolphins Headlines

Local 10 sports reporter Clay Ferraro was there for the first day of training camp.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.