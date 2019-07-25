Dolphins open training camp under new regime

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen takes a snap from behind center on the first day of the team's training camp, July 25, 2019, in Davie, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Brian Flores era has begun.

Miami's first-year head coach watched Thursday as his team put on the pads in preparation for the 2019 season.

Local 10 sports reporter Clay Ferraro was there for the first day of training camp.

Getting set for Fins training camp. Quick poll question: how do you like your training camp updates? — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019

Adam Gase sending spies? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rNoHjMsEfr — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019

Obligatory QB shot. Battle between Fitzpatrick and Rosen begins. pic.twitter.com/gq1mhZSZeZ — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019

More Albert Wilson. Fins fans glad to see him back out here. He’s already waved at a few who were cheering for him. pic.twitter.com/kLb2cMidFk — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019

Kenny Stills just dropped a pass.



Kenny Stills then did push ups.



I’m guessing these things are related. — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019

First “oooohhhhhs” from the crowd: Jakeem Grant just juked Jomal Wiltz out of his shoes in goal line 1-on-1s. — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019

Ballage getting a lot of work early with the 1s.



No clue if that actually means anything. But something to watch. — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019

