Dolphins open training camp under new regime

DAVIE, Fla. - The Brian Flores era has begun.
Miami's first-year head coach watched Thursday as his team put on the pads in preparation for the 2019 season.
Local 10 sports reporter Clay Ferraro was there for the first day of training camp.
Getting set for Fins training camp. Quick poll question: how do you like your training camp updates? — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019
.@iThinkIsee12. No, literally, I see Albert Wilson. He’s back! pic.twitter.com/wqcPd2qfba — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019
Adam Gase sending spies? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rNoHjMsEfr — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019
Obligatory QB shot. Battle between Fitzpatrick and Rosen begins. pic.twitter.com/gq1mhZSZeZ — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019
More Albert Wilson. Fins fans glad to see him back out here. He’s already waved at a few who were cheering for him. pic.twitter.com/kLb2cMidFk — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019
Kenny Stills just dropped a pass.
Kenny Stills then did push ups.
I’m guessing these things are related. — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019
First “oooohhhhhs” from the crowd: Jakeem Grant just juked Jomal Wiltz out of his shoes in goal line 1-on-1s. — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019
Ballage getting a lot of work early with the 1s.
No clue if that actually means anything. But something to watch. — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 25, 2019
