Dolphins, Fitzpatrick overcome slow start, defeat Jaguars 22-7

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick attempts a pass during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick overcame a slow start to throw for 126 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's third preseason game as the Dolphins defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 22-9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Fitzpatrick went three-and-out in his first series but found his rhythm against Jacksonville's backups after halftime, going a perfect 7-of-7 for 93 yards in the third quarter, including an 8-yard pass to former Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton that put the Dolphins ahead for good.

The Dolphins (2-1) scored 16 unanswered points after trailing late in the second quarter.

Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles made his Jaguars debut, completing his first pass for three yards. He left in the second quarter, finishing 6-of-10 for 48 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Eric Espada/Getty Images Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles attempts a pass during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

The Jaguars (0-3) opened the scoring in the first quarter when Foles connected with Dede Westbrook on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the right corner of the end zone.

Westbrook's score came three plays after he was laid out by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the No. 11 overall pick in last year's draft.

On the first play of the second quarter, Miami cornerback Eric Rowe intercepted a Foles pass intended for Westbrook, giving the Dolphins the ball at Jacksonville's 47-yard line.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe celebrates after an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Fitzpatrick found tight end Mike Gesicki on a 28-yard pass, and a roughing the passer call on Jacksonville defensive tackle Taven Bryan tacked on 10 more yards, putting the Dolphins in scoring position. But Miami was stymied in the red zone by the Jaguars defense, settling for a 40-yard field goal by Jason Sanders on fourth-and-goal.

Eric Espada/Getty Images Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki runs upfield after making a catch during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark lost the ball on a kick return that Walton scooped up and returned 15 yards for a score, but the play was overturned on review after it was determined Chark's knee was down. Chark was injured on the play and taken into the locker room for evaluation. He didn't return to the game.

That was enough for Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone, who has held out most of Jacksonville's starters this preseason. Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew took over for Foles, but Jacksonville couldn't muster any points after Josh Lambo missed on a 55-yard field goal attempt.

The Dolphins went into halftime trailing by a point after Sanders booted a 46-yard field goal with 2:51 to go.

After Walton's touchdown reception gave the Dolphins a 12-7 lead, Sanders missed the extra-point attempt, but quarterback Josh Rosen took over at the 4:56 mark in the third quarter and led Miami on a 13-play, 99-yard scoring drive that lasted almost seven minutes, culminating with a 5-yard touchdown from running back Patrick Laird.

Sanders tacked on his third field goal of the night -- a 43-yarder -- with 3:30 remaining.

Fitzpatrick finished 18-of-12 passing, while Rosen was 5-of-7 for 59 yards.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said after the game he's still evaluating whether Fitzpatrick or Rosen will be the starter for the regular-season opener.

Here's what Brian Flores had to say about the QB competition between Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick... https://t.co/GKnLZ2IfFR pic.twitter.com/BCmIH8Izh4 — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) August 23, 2019

"We're still evaluating both guys," Flores said. "If we feel like we need to see a little bit more, we'll do that. If we don't, then you'll see more of one or the other."

