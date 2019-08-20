Dolphins

Dolphins owner Ross steps down from NFL committee focused on social justice, report says

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer
Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. - Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has reportedly been removed from an NFL committee focused on social justice.

Appearing on a video Sports Illustrated released Tuesday, former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long announced that Ross had agreed to step down from the league's Working Group Committee.

Local 10 has reached out to the Dolphins but have yet to receive a comment from the team.

The committee, which launched in 2018, is comprised of players and owners and focuses on various social justice issues facing the league. Ross was one of the committee's founding members.

Ross has been criticized for agreeing to hold a fundraiser for President Trump at his home in New York earlier this month.

Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills called out the team owner saying Ross' actions were a direct contradiction to the mission statement of RISE, his non-profit created to fight racial discrimination.

Stills has since said that he and Ross have "agreed to disagree" over the owner's support of Trump, a president seen by many to be racially divisive.

