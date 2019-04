Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola runs after a catch, along with offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, in the first quarter against the Houston Texans, Oct. 25, 2018, in Houston.

DAVIE, Fla. - Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil will remain with the Miami Dolphins through the 2020 season.

The Dolphins announced Thursday that they have exercised the fifth-year option on Tunsil's contract.

Tunsil, 24, has started 44 games in three seasons with Miami.

The 2016 first-round draft pick started 15 games last season, allowing just one sack.

