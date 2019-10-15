Dolphins proclaimed 'Tank Bowl' champions on new T-shirt

Miami Dolphins fans wore paper bags over their heads during the game between the winless Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins. Their team lost, but it's not all gloom -- a new T-shirt is calling Miami champions of the "Tank Bowl."

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins may be winless, but they're champions of the "Tank Bowl."

At least that's what a new T-shirt sold by the company BreakingT is advertising.

The shirt is a reference to Miami's 17-16 loss to the previously winless Washington Redskins.

"Lose to win, and no one is better at that than Miami," a description of the T-shirt reads online.

The Dolphins were trailing by 14 points at halftime when quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick came off the bench and sparked the comeback. After scoring with six seconds left to cut the deficit to 17-16, head coach Brian Flores elected to go for the win instead of the tie that likely would have sent the game to overtime, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.

Emblazoned on the T-shirt is the score with a helmet proclaiming the game "Tank Bowl MMXIX." Above it are the words "Tank Bowl 2019."

The T-shirt can be purchased for $28.

Losing to the Redskins keeps Miami in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is widely considered to be the top quarterback taken in the draft -- hence the slogan "Tank for Tua."

Flores has maintained that the team is trying to win games, but Sunday's decision was being proclaimed "going for Tua" on social media.

The Dolphins (0-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (0-6) remain the only two winless teams in the NFL. They'll play Dec. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium.

