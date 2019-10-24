Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick prepares to step into Monday night spotlight

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick throws the ball against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 20, 2019.

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is taking his show on the road again.

The Dolphins are playing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night.

At Buffalo, Fitzpatrick ran for a fourth quarter touchdown that brought the Dolphins to within 3 points of the Bills.

However, the Fitz-magic ran out when Buffalo returned the ensuing on-side kick for a touchdown.

On Thursday, Fitzpatrick said he was excited for the opportunity the Dolphins next game affords the team.

Fitzpatrick said, "It's a chance for you to go out there with everybody having the opportunity to watch you and to go play. I think it's cool. It's fun to go on the national stage like that and be showcased in a game like that for a night."

The Dolphins are 0-6 and looking for their first win of the season.

The Steelers are also off to a slow start at 2-4.

The Dolphins and Steelers will be broadcast in South Florida on Local Ten.

