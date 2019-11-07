Dolphins RB Kalen Ballage says he has nothing to prove

Kalen Ballage #27 of the Miami Dolphins is tackled by Myles Jack #44 and Telvin Smith #50 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage says he has nothing to prove.

Ballage could assume a bigger role with the team as Mark Walton serves his four-game suspension.

So far this season, Ballage has 35 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Ballage is averaging 2 yards per carry.

"I don't have nothing to prove," he said Wednesday. "I just want to go win football games."

Ballage added that it's been a lack of opportunities that has slowed him down.

"Opportunities been slim," he said. "You can only do so much with that. Moving forward it's about getting in there, getting in rhythm, touching the ball more. I'm excited about that."

The Dolphins play the Colts on Sunday at Indianapolis.

