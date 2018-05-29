Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake excited to play with Frank Gore

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake gets away from Carolina's Shaq Thompson during their game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake is excited about his new backfield partner.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Drake raved about veteran Frank Gore.

Drake said, "Yes, it's amazing. (Gore) told me too that he had what, two ACL surgeries before he even got to the league?"

Drake said, "I feel blessed to have the ability to share the room and share the backfield with somebody that's obviously, in my opinion, and everybody in this room's opinion, is going to be a Hall of Famer. Not a lot of people get to say that."

Drake is trying to soak up as much knowledge as possible from the 35-year-old.

Drake said, "Obviously seeing somebody that you've grown up watching since you were however old, when you get into the same room as him at the same time, you get caught up in yourself. But then when they come to your team, you're like 'This is Frank Gore who's done this and done that.'"

The Dolphins signed Gore, a former standout at the University of Miami and Gables High, this offseason.

Drake is slated to be the Dolphins starting running back.

