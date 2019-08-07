Dolphins receiver takes issue with team owner's Trump connections

Michael Reaves Nicholas Hunt

DAVIE, Fla. - Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills didn't waste time taking team owner Stephen Ross to task for his connections to President Donald Trump.

Wednesday morning, Stills tweeted "You can't have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump."

The post was in reference to Ross' founding of RISE, the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, while also holding an event for the president on Friday at his estate in the Hamptons.

According to reports, donors attending the fundraiser for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign will pay up to $250,000 for the lunch.

Stills' pointed remarks are aimed at Ross and his organizations mission statement which says it is a "national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations."

Many believe Trump's rhetoric since taking office promotes racial divide and stirs inequality in the country.

Stills is one of the most socially conscious players on the Dolphins roster as he continues to kneel during the playing of the national anthem despite the controversy surrounding his actions. He has also worked with juvenile offenders and other social minded organizations.

