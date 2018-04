Ryan Tannehill will hope to return in 2018

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins have announced their preseason schedule.

The Dolphins will open at Hard Rock Stadium against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

After that, the Fins will hit the road to play at Carolina.

Week 3 will be back at Hard Rock Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Dolphins close the preseason at Atlanta.

