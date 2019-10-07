Dolphins return to practice following bye week

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins returned to practice after the bye week.

The winless Dolphins are getting ready to face 0-5 Washington.

The Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden on Monday following his team's slow start.

Running back Kenyan Drake said Monday that the Dolphins are trying to stay focused, regardless of who they are playing.

Drake said, "If you don't know up to play, then you can get beat on any given Sunday by any given team, so that is what this league is built upon. There are people going out there and doing their job to their full capability, so regardless of the record- how I see it, everyone is 0-0 when you start the game and you go out there and try to play to the best of your capability."

For Drake, the Dolphins slow start is different from his previous football career where he has had success at every level, including at the University of Alabama.

Drake said, "Even when I younger, I had been on some pretty successful teams. That is just kind of how I built myself in terms of how I kind of work and see that my capabilities and the capabilities of those around me, just putting that work in and being sucessful."

Drake said that the Dolphins practice on Monday was crisp.

For fans of the Dolphins, Sunday's game will be complicated.

While many want the Dolphins to get their first win, beating Washington could affect the Dolphins chances at getting the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

There are four winless teams remaining in the NFL.

The Dolphins play all of them.

The Fins have upcoming games with Washington, Cincinnati, and two games against the New York Jets.

