Dolphins running back Mark Walton suspended 4 games

DAVIE, Fla. - The comeback of Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton, one of the few bright spots during an otherwise miserable season, has been put on hold.

Walton was suspended four games by the NFL Monday for violating the league's conduct and substance abuse policies.

The suspension begins immediately, allowing Walton to return to action on Dec. 8 vs. the Jets.

In his first year with the Dolphins, Walton leads the team with 201 rushing yards, although he had just 29 yards in Sunday's win over the Jets.

"The conduct of our players is very important and Mark has done everything we have asked of him both on and off the field since signing with the Dolphins," said head coach Brian Flores in a statement. "We look forward to having him back at the conclusion of his suspension."

Walton has had a checkered NFL career due to off-the-field issues. The former Miami Hurricanes running back was arrested three times during the 2019 offseason for marijuana possession, misdemeanor battery for grabbing a man's phone and fleeing on foot after being pulled over by police.

The Cincinnati Bengals waived Walton during the offseason and was signed by the Dolphins in May.

