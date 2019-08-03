Dolphins scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium canceled

The Miami Dolphins have canceled a scrimmage scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Blame it on the rain, as Milli Vanili once said (or did they?).

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that the team's scheduled Saturday afternoon scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.

Miami will instead conduct a practice Saturday morning at the team's indoor training facility in Davie. The practice will be closed to the public.

The next training camp practice open to the public is Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Miami's first preseason game is Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.

