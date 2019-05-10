Dolphins sign Christian Wilkins, 4 other draft picks

Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins holds a Miami Dolphins jersey after being chosen No. 13 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have signed first-round draft pick Christian Wilkins.

The team selected the former Clemson defensive lineman with the No. 13 pick in the 2019 draft.

Wilkins will be at the team's rookie mini-camp Friday.

The Dolphins announced that they have signed four other draft picks as well.

Miami agreed to terms with linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, tackle Isaiah Price, and running backs Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin.

Miami also announced the signing of 18 undrafted free agents.

This will be the first camp run by Dolphins first-year head coach Brian Flores.



