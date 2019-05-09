Dolphins sign offensive lineman Jordan Mills

Jordan Mills will provide some depth to Miami's offensive line.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have added depth to their offensive line by signing free agent Jordan Mills.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Mills signed a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Mills started 16 games over three seasons with Buffalo and is expected to fill a hole at right tackle for the Dolphins.

Originally drafted in the fifth round by Chicago in 2013, Mills joined the Bills from Detroit's practice squad after being waived by the Bears and Dallas Cowboys.

