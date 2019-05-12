Dolphins sign running back Mark Walton

Mark Walton has signed with the Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins liked what they saw from running back Mark Walton during rookie camp.

The team announced Sunday that three players have been signed, including Walton.

Walton joins center Kirk Barron and Cornerback Jamar Summers on the roster.

Walton played at the University of Miami in college.

He played for Cincinnati in 2018.

Walton played 14 games with 14 carries for 34 yards and 5 catches for 41 yards.

Walton had his share of problems off-the-field. He was arrested 3 times in the past year.

However, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is giving Walton a second chance.

