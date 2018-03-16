Dolphins sign Sitton, re-sign Fales

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have beefed up their offensive line with the addition of a four-time Pro Bowl guard.

Josh Sitton was officially introduced by the team Friday. The 11-year veteran spent his first eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers and the last two with the Chicago Bears.

Sitton went to three Pro Bowls with the Packers. His most recent trip came after the 2016 season with the Bears.

Sitton, who grew up in Pensacola and played for the Central Florida Knights in college, was the starting right guard for Green Bay's Super Bowl team during the 2010 season. He has started all but 10 of the 147 games in which he has played during his NFL career.

The Dolphins also announced that they've re-signed backup quarterback David Fales, who signed with the team last October.

Fales appeared in two games last year, completing 29 of 43 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown. He was a sixth-round draft pick by the Bears in 2014.

Sitton and Fales are familiar names to Dolphins head coach Adam Gase. They played for Gase when he was Chicago's offensive coordinator.

