DAVIE, Fla. - The Dolphins' entire 2019 draft class is now signed, sealed and delivered.

A team source says third-round pick Michael Deiter has agreed to terms, making him the final draft selection to sign.

An offensive lineman out of Wisconsin who played all positions along the line in college, Deiter is expected to play guard for the Dolphins.

