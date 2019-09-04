Dolphins starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick puts his focus on Baltimore

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 22: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Miami Dolphins attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is ready to start the season as the team's starter.

Fitzpatrick met with the media on Wednesday, following a week of huge changes to the team roster.

The Dolphins parted ways with left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, and a host of other veteran players.

Fitzpatrick said, "It's just one of those things. You never know what's going to happen in the NFL. That's probably what I've learned most: expect the unexpected."

The quarterback said the team needs to put their focus on Baltimore, who had the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL last season.

Fitzpatrick will be starting for his eight team in the league.

He said he takes pride in it because it's something that hasn't been done before.

Fitzpatrick said, "This means a lot to me. Being able to do it here with a younger group and it's going to rely so much on communication and I'm going to have to be at my best on every play."

The Dolphins brought in Josh Rosen to compete with Fitzpatrick this offseason, but the veteran won the starting job.

Fitzpatrick said, "You work so hard for these games. The Sundays are why we do it... opening day is just that more special."

