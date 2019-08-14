Dolphins' Stills speaks with owner Ross over Trump support

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. - Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills says he has spoken with Stephen Ross after last week's disagreement between the two over the team owner's fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

Speaking after a dual practice Wednesday with the Buccaneers in Tampa, Stills elaborated about what was discussed between the two.

"It is what it is." said Stills. "I have my opinion, and he has his. I think that’s all it really was.”

Stills took issue with Ross' support of Trump while also co-founding the non-profit RISE organization which promotes equality and fights racial discrimination.

"We agreed to disagree, and we both said that there weren’t any hard feelings, and our focus was on trying to win games this year.” added Stills.

The Dolphins receiver admitted over the weekend that he probably erred in expressing his opinion on social media before first speaking with Ross, but hopes the incident will encourage others to speak out.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that we can disagree on things and still move forward. A lot of the things that I’ve talked about are just on a basic level of being a human being, being respectful and really just caring about others and trying to draw the line in the sand when it comes to hate and divisiveness and inciting violence. So that’s where I’ve drawn the line, and other people – we’re trying to encourage other people to do the same.”

The Dolphins are in Tampa ahead of Friday night's preseason game against the Buccaneers.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.