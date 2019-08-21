Dolphins to honor Nick Buoniconti with special helmet sticker during 2019 season

This is the helmet decal the Miami Dolphins will wear this season in honor of Nick Buoniconti.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins announced on Wednesday that the team will wear special helmet stickers during the 2019 season to honor former linebacker Nick Buoniconti.

The decal will feature the initials NAB and will be on all Dolphins helmets ahead of the team's season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 8.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer died last month at the age of 78.

Buoniconti was a member of Miami's famed No-Name Defense and played a key role in the Dolphins Super Bowl wins in 1972 and 1973.

He was one of 10 Dolphins players inducted into the Hall of Fame.

This marks the first time that the Dolphins have honored a former player after his death with a helmet sticker.



