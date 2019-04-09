Dolphins to host Falcons, Jaguars in 2019 preseason

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is tackled by Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium, Dec. 23, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami will open the 2019 preseason at home against the Atlanta Falcons and host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a nationally televised game.

The Dolphins announced their preseason schedule Tuesday.

Miami will play the Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in week one and host the Jaguars in a Thursday night game Aug. 22.

The Dolphins will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the week of Aug. 15-19. They'll conclude the preseason either Aug. 29 or Aug. 30 against the Saints in New Orleans.

Miami is 17-14 in preseason games against the Buccaneers. This will be the first preseason meeting between the teams since 2015.

The Dolphins are 6-4 against Jacksonville in the preseason, but Miami lost to the Jaguars 17-7 last season at Hard Rock Stadium.

Game dates and times will be finalized before the release of the regular-season schedule.

