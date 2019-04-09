Dolphins to host Falcons, Jaguars in 2019 preseason

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami will open the 2019 preseason at home against the Atlanta Falcons and host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a nationally televised game.
The Dolphins announced their preseason schedule Tuesday.
Miami will play the Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in week one and host the Jaguars in a Thursday night game Aug. 22.
The Dolphins will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the week of Aug. 15-19. They'll conclude the preseason either Aug. 29 or Aug. 30 against the Saints in New Orleans.
Miami is 17-14 in preseason games against the Buccaneers. This will be the first preseason meeting between the teams since 2015.
The Dolphins are 6-4 against Jacksonville in the preseason, but Miami lost to the Jaguars 17-7 last season at Hard Rock Stadium.
Game dates and times will be finalized before the release of the regular-season schedule.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.