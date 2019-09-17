Dolphins trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to Steelers per reports

Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick celebrates after a tackle against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers per reports.

Accoring to the NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, the Dolphins are getting a first-round pick from the Steelers.

Fitzpatrick was Miami's 2018 first-round pick, No. 11 overall.

The safety out of Alabama was considered a sure-fire future NFL contributor.

Fitzpatrick expressed concerns over the offseason with how the Dolphins defense was using him.

His skill-set is naturally in the slot, but new Dolphins head coach Brian Flores wanted to use Fitzpatrick in a variety of roles.

Fitzpatrick's trade demands became public before Miami played against New England on Sunday.

The Dolphins have started the season 0-2.

They play at Dallas on Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.