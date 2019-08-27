Dolphins waive Chase Allen, release Akeem Spence

The Miami Dolphins parted ways with injured linebacker Chase Allen (left) and defensive tackle Akeem Spence.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have waived injured linebacker Chase Allen and released defensive tackle Akeem Spence.

Allen and Spence are the latest casualties as Miami whittles its roster down to the 53-man limit ahead of Thursday night's final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Allen signed with the Dolphins in 2017 and played in all 16 games as an undrafted rookie, but he ended last season on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Spence was traded to the Dolphins by the Detroit Lions last year, starting all 16 games in 2018. He has 177 total tackles and 10.5 sacks in five NFL seasons.

The Dolphins have already released veteran safety T.J. McDonald, who started 22 games in two seasons with Miami.

