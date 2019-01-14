Dolphins will have to wait longer for Flores

MIAMI - The Dolphins head coaching search will likely go on at least another week.

Miami's top target is New England passing game coordinator and linebackers coach Brian Flores.

Flores helped lead the Patriots to a 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Patriots will travel to Kansas City next Sunday.

Flores, 37, impressed the Dolphins during the interview process.

The team could not make a deal with Flores official until his season is over.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Dolphins will try to land one of the top quarterback targets in 2020, either Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said after the season that he wants to build the team from the ground up.

Also Sunday, Dolphins director of football operations Chris Grier is filling out his staff. Grier hired Buffalo's national scout Marvin Allen to be Miami's assistant general manager.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.