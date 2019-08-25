Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant thankful for contract extension

Miami's Jakeem Grant dives for a touchdown after returning a punt 70 yards during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cincinnati.

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant is thankful to be staying with the Miami Dolphins.

Grant spoke to reporters, after agreeing to a 4-year extension with the team.

Grant sustained an Achilles injury in Week 10 last season, and had to undergo surgery.

He said Sunday, "It's a very big deal. It just shows the hard work has paid. All the criticism that went with it, people saying that I won't be able to make it in the league."

The 26-year-old is listed as 5'6 and 161 pounds.

He has used his speed and playmaking ability to carve out a spot in the NFL.

Grant said he looks forward to helping his family, "It's a great blessing, very big blessing. I just want to take care of mine. My family is always going to be straight. My wife and kids are always going to be great. I just want to take care of my mom because she put in a lot of hard. I put in a lot of hard work to make sure that she can be able to breathe."

He said he wants to make a big impact on the team not just as a receiver but also in special teams.

Grant said it's an honor that the Dolphins have faith in him to help build the team into a winner.

He said the weight has been lifted of going into a season with a contract year.

