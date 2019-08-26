Dolphins WR Kenny Stills focused on preparing for week 1

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills is putting his focus on Week 1 of the regular season.

Stills was asked Monday if there's any doubt that he'll be a part of the Dolphins roster.

"I mean, the business side of this game is all of us -- any of us --- could potentially be somewhere else," Stills said.

The Dolphins have already shown a willingness to part with veterans as they rebuild the roster.

On Sunday, the Dolphins cut safety T.J. McDonald.

Stills said he does not have a gut feeling about his status.

"I just come to work and focus on improving myself and hanging out with the guys and trying to get prepared for Week 1," he said. "I think a lot of guys are in a similar position in this locker room. We've got to get down to however many dudes from 90. It's something that we all go through this time of year."

Stills has been active off the field fighting for social justice. He continues to take a knee before games during the national anthem to protest police brutality and in favor of social justice.

Stills said he does not believe that will work against his roster decision.

Last week, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores started practice with several Jay-Z songs after Stills criticized the hip-hop artist's relationship with the NFL.

Flores said he wanted to challenge Stills.

"People have been heckling me, challening me and trying to get under my skin since the beginning of this, not even just with the protest," Stills said. "Growing up or whatever, people have always tried to challenge me and I think I've always stepped up to the challenge. It was just music."

