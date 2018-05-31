Dolphins WR Kenny Stills responds to new Anthem policy

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills will have an increased role in the 2018 offense

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills addressed the media on Thursday.

Stills talked about a mix of topics including his play on the field and his activism off of it.

On the field, Stills said that he's happy about the return of quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Stills said, "I already appreciated him a bunch but... He's our guy. You miss not having him out there. You miss the chemistry that we had. But we have him back now."

Stills is one of the Dolphins who kneeled to protest social injustice.

He was asked about the league's new policy that prohibits players from protesting on the sidelines during the National Anthem.

Stills said, "I mean I feel like you guys know how I feel about the Anthem policy. I just want to continue to focus on the work that I'm doing and the work that the rest of these guys are doing in our communities to try to make change. I really don't want to get involved in some back and forth and more divisiveness than we already have going."

Stills has not spoken to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross about the topic since the vote.

Stills said he has not decided what he's going to do moving forward.

Stills said, "Do I feel silenced? No. I'm right here talking to you guys right now. Whenever I have a message to get out, I seem to find a way to get my message out. I think all of the people that know me and talk to me and work with me understand what I'm trying to do and what a lot of guys are trying to do."

Stills said after his playing career he hopes to work with nonprofits and mentoring young people.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.