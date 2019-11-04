Dolphins WR Preston Williams out for the year

Miami's Preston Williams scores a touchdown against the New York Jets on Nov. 3, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - Preston Williams is done for the year.

The wide receiver was hurt during Sunday's Dolphins win over the Jets.

Williams caught two touchdowns during the game.

Head coach Brian Flores announced that Williams was done for the year, but would not specify the injury.

Flores also would not give a timetable for Williams' recovery.

The Miami Herald reports that it's an ACL injury and could keep Williams out 9 months.

The undrafted free agent had been a bright spot for the Dolphins since training camp.

Flores said, "He's still a young kid... we're here to mentor, to teach, to coach, that's our job."

