Dolphins WR Wilson calls being sidelined 'heartbreaking'

Getty Images

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson is anxious to get back out on the field.

He's been sidelined with a hip/calf injury.

Wilson was limited in practice on Thursday and is trying to work his way back in time to face the Chargers on Sunday.

Wilson said, "Just kind of heartbreaking just not being able to help. Just being sidelined, it really sucks. That's why we get 16 weeks of this. We just move on week after week and try to figure it out."

Wilson said it's been difficult to watch the Dolphins get off to such a slow start.

Miami is 0-3 with a point differential of -117.

They are widely seen as tanking this season to have a shot at Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami's offense could use a spark from Wilson's playmaking abilities.

The Fins have not scored a single point in the second half of games this season.

