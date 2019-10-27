Drake, Jones don't travel with Dolphins to Pittsburgh

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake dives forward after being tackled by Washington's Montae Nicholson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 13, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are heading to Pittsburgh without key players.

Running back Kenyan Drake is being left behind for what's being called "Not Injury Related" reasons.

The Dolphins are reportedly trying to work a deal to trade Drake.

Also missing will be Reshad Jones who has a chest injury and center Daniel Kilgore with a knee injury.

Miami plays at Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football.

The game can be seen in South Florida on Local Ten.

