ESPN's Kiper predicts Dolphins select Kyler Murray in draft

DAVIE, Fla. - Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray's next game could be played in the same stadium as his last.

In his first mock draft of the year, ESPN's Mel Kiper predicts the Miami Dolphins will select the quarterback with the 13th pick in April's NFL draft.

Kiper reasons that if the Dolphins need to rebuild, why not take Murrary?

Despite standing at just 5' 9", Murray was a force at quarterback for Oklahoma last year, leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff before being defeated by Alabama in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

Despite being taken by the Oakland A's with the 9th overall pick in last year's MLB Draft, Murray has chosen to make himself available to the NFL to possibly further his football career.

Murray will get a $4.6 million bonus if he plays with the A's, but the 21-year-old appears to favor playing football over baseball.

In his one season as Oklahoma's starting quarterback, Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns, while running for an additional 1,001 yards and 12 TDs.

If Murray was to be selected by the Dolphins, he would be the first Heisman Trophy winner to be drafted by the franchise, and after Ricky Williams, the only winner to play for the team.

Rick Norton, Bob Griese, Dan Marino and Ryan Tannehill are the only quarterbacks to have been drafted by the Dolphins in the first round since 1966.

