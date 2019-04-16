Fitzpatrick claims love of birthday cake helped him put on pounds

Ryan Fitzpatrick talks to reporters after an offseason workout

DAVIE, Fla. - Ryan Fitzpatrick showed off his sense of humor in the first day of Dolphins offseason work.

The Veteran quarterback was asked about photos circulating online showing him in less than ideal physical condition.

Fitzpatrick blamed it on his kids and birthday cake.

Fitzpatrick said, "The thing with me is I have seven kids, so in January we have three birthdays. We've got a family birthday party, which includes cake. And then we've got a friends birthday party which includes cake, so that's six times in January."

Fitzpatrick described all the birthday parties as "a tough stretch. That's cake six out of 10-11 days. Then we've got an April birthday, so it doesn't slow down."

Fitzpatrick said he wants to get into in-season form.

The Dolphins have not officially named Fitzpatrick the starter.

The team could still draft a quarterback next week.

