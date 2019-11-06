Fitzpatrick focused on winning now with Dolphins

Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

DAVIE, Fla. - Ryan Fitzpatrick has his focus set squarely on beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Dolphins quarterback was asked if he plans to try to start next season or if he'd be happy to be a backup. Fitzpatrick said he just wants to win this week and it's too early to focus on the future.

Fitzpatrick talked about sharing the team's first win with his family. He said, "It's cool. It's neat to be able to share that with them. For them to be at the age where they're going to remember it. They're going to remember these moments. They're friends with some of the guys in the locker room... They were pretty excited after the game that I was able to pull them onto the field."

Fitzpatrick said that his career was a lesson to his children about overcoming adversity and working through it.

Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams is out for the year. He was Fitzpatrick's favorite target on Sunday against the Jets, catching two touchdowns.

Wednesday Fitzpatrick said of Williams: "That's tough news to hear about anybody... You never want to see a guy go down and get injured like that. He's such a talented player, he has such a bright future."

Fitzpatrick said that he's thrown to so many different players over the years, that it won't be difficult for him to adjust to having a new wide receiver. He said the key is to communicate well.

