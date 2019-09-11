Fitzpatrick gets grilled by his kids about fantasy football

Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. - Ryan Fitzpatrick had a little help from his family to bounce back from Sunday's blowout loss to Baltimore.

After getting crushed by the Ravens 59-10, Fitzpatrick said his kids were not focused on the result of the game.

Fitzpatrick said, "They were happy to see dad number one. It's amazing now the conversation with my older boys is mainly about fantasy, which drives me insane."

As for his younger children, Fitzpatrick said, "They don't know what the score is, they just know that they think they saw dad out there."

Fitzpatrick said his family helps keep the game in perspective.

Miami hosts the Patriots on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Head coach Brian Flores has made it clear that Fitzpatrick remains the Dolphins starting quarterback, ahead of Josh Rosen.

