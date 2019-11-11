Fitzpatrick leads way as Dolphins win second straight game

Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts on November 10, 2019.

INDIANAPOLIS - The Miami Dolphins have a winning streak.

Miami went on the road and beat Indianapolis on Sunday 16-12.

The Dolphins defense led the way, intercepting Brian Hoyer three times.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had moments on offense.

He finished the day 21/33 for 169 yards and an interception.

Indianapolis had a chance late in the game, driving deep into Dolphins territory.

However, the Colts fourth down pass came up short.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores celebrated on the sidelines.

Miami won their first game of the season last week against the Jets at home.

This was the first road win of the season for the Dolphins.

Miami's offense was playing short-handed.

The Fins lost wide receiver Preston Williams for the season to an ACL injury.

The Dolphins starting running back Mark Walton is suspended four games.

The Colts were also without key offensive weapons. Their top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was out on Sunday, as was quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Miami hosts the Bills next Sunday.

