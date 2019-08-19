Fitzpatrick remains on top of Dolphins depth chart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick prepares to take a snap from behind center in a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 8, 2019, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins released their depth chart on Sunday night.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is listed as the Dolphins starting quarterback.

Josh Rosen is listed as the backup.

Against the Bucs in their second preseason game, Rosen started for the Dolphins.

He finished 10-18 and threw for 102 yards.

Rosen played the entire first half.

Fitzpatrick was 3-9 for 20 yards.

Head Coach Brian Flores indicated that Fitzpatrick will start for the Dolphins on Thursday when the Fins host Carolina.

The third preseason game is often seen as the dress rehearsal, with starters getting their most playing time.

The final preseason game is usually reserved for battles for the final roster spots and protecting the starters from injury.

