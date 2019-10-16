Flores benches Rosen, names Fitzpatrick starting QB again

Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is going back to his veteran quarterback.

During Wednesday's press availability at the Dolphins practice facility in Davie, Flores announced that he would be starting Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday against Buffalo.

This comes just three days after Flores said, "Josh is still the starter," following Sunday's loss to the Washington Redskins, referring to quarterback Josh Rosen.

Flores replaced Rosen with Fitzpatrick during the second half after the second-year QB struggled mightily, throwing a pair of interceptions and falling victim to five quarterback sacks.

Rosen was named Miami's starting quarterback by Flores in early October but that, apparently, was short lived.

Fitzpatrick started the Dolphins' first two games of the season, losses against Baltimore and New England, before Rosen was handed the keys.

Miami enters Sunday's game at Buffalo winless through five games.

