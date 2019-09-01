Flores denies that Dolphins are tanking following trade

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches his players on the first day of training camp, July 25, 2019, in Davie, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores denies that the team is tanking.

This despite the fact that the Dolphins traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to Houston, in exchange for draft picks.

The Dolphins were widely predicted as one of the worst teams in the NFL, and that's before they traded a potential franchise-changing offensive lineman.

Flores said on a conference call, "no, we're not" in response to a question if the team is tanking.

The goal of tanking would be to lose as many games as possible, in the hopes of landing a high pick in the 2020 draft.

The Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross have reportedly shown an interest in Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Flores was asked if letting go of Kenny Stills was related to his activism off the field.

Stills called out Ross for hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump and continued to kneel during the National Anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality.

Flores said the issues around Stills had nothing to do with the decision to move him.

The Dolphins open Sept. 8 against Baltimore at Hard Rock Stadium.

Flores has repeatedly said it's disrespectful to insinuate that the Dolphins would intentionally lose games.

