Flores focuses on winning now with Fitzpatrick at quarterback

Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts on November 10, 2019.

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is not concerned with how the team's winning streak will impact the talk of tanking.

Flores was asked if he considers what winning now could mean to the team's future draft opportunities.

Flores said, "No. It's not something I really think about... I'm going to get started on Buffalo. Maybe there's not enough time to get into all that. My job is to put this team in the best position to be productive and try to win football games."

The head coach did recognize that the organization considers opportunities long and short term.

However, as a head coach, he's focused on trying to get the most out of the team in his locker room.

Flores praised his team's work ethic.

He said his team works hard and prepares the right way.

As for the question of quarterback, Flores kept it simple. He's sticking with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for Sunday.

The Dolphins have now won two games in a row.

They host Buffalo on Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.