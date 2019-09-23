Flores laments wasted opportunities by Dolphins

Josh Rosen of the Miami Dolphins throws against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019.

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is lamenting wasted opportunities.

The Dolphins lost to Dallas 31-6 on Sunday, but Flores believes the team had plenty of chances to make the game closer against the Cowboys.

Flores said Monday, "There was definitely some opportunities for us to make plays in all three phases... There's a lot of shoulda, woulda, couldas in the game."

The Dolphins only trailed 10-6 late into the second quarter.

With Miami driving with a chance to take the lead, running back Kenyan Drake fumbled.

Flores said Drake needs to work on ball security, but does not need to change his running style. Flores also said that no one felt more upset about the fumble than Drake himself.

Though the Dolphins are off to a terrible start, Flores does not think the team is far away in these games.

Flores said, "We just need to stay in the present and just play the way we practice... good things will happen."

Wide receiver Allen Hurns stayed in Dallas after sustaining a hard hit to the head.

Coach Flores said Hurns has returned to South Florida, but is in the concussion protocol.

Flores' message to the Dolphins remains the same "Gotta get better, that's the message every week."

Miami hosts the Chargers on Sunday, ahead of their bye week.

