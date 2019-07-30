Flores on firing Flaherty: 'I went with my gut on this one'

"I went with my gut on this one," Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores tells reporters July 30, 2019, after replacing offensive line coach Pat Flaherty with Dave DeGuglielmo.

DAVIE, Fla. - One day after firing his offensive line coach of less than six months, Brian Flores said it was necessary for the team to move forward.

The first-year head coach fired veteran offensive line coach Pat Flaherty on Monday and promoted analyst Dave DeGuglielmo to the position.

"We felt like we needed to make that move. I felt that way," Flores told reporters Tuesday. "I think I'm always going to do what's in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins and I thought that was the case with this move. As a team, we need to move forward. It was a tough decision. It was. I think the easy decision would have been to do nothing and hopefully it gets better and hope that it got better. But I just felt like it was the move for us to make and build moving forward."

Flores didn't point to a single event as the impetus to make a change, instead citing "a lot of factors here, from a communication standpoint, from a fit standpoint."

"I have a lot of respect for Pat Flaherty," Flores explained. "He's obviously coached in this league a long time. But at the end of the day, I felt like 'Goog' would be a better fit. He's somebody that I had targeted as an O-line coach if I ever had an opportunity. He wasn't available when this process started and then he became available, we brought him in and I just felt like for me and this team and our staff and that offensive line group that this was the right move to make."

Flaherty joined the Dolphins in February after 19 years of coaching in the NFL, including 15 at the offensive line position. He spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he was fired after a disappointing 5-11 finish in 2018.

DeGuglielmo has twice previously worked for the Dolphins, first as offensive line coach from 2009-11. He also served as a senior offensive assistant in 2017.

Flaherty's dismissal comes 16 days after assistant head coach Jim Caldwell announced he would take a leave of absence "due to some medical complications." Caldwell remains with the team as a consultant.

But Flores said he isn't concerned about the continuity of his coaching staff.

"I think we've got a very good staff," he said. "I think the players respond to the coaches on this staff. I think Dave is going to do a great job. I think (offensive coordinator) Chad (O'Shea) and the rest of the offensive staff is up for the challenge. Honestly, I don't think we're going to miss a beat, to be honest."

Dave DeGuglielmo watches practice during training camp after being promoted to replace Pat Flaherty as offensive line coach, July 30, 2019, in Davie, Florida.

Flores said making the switch from Flaherty to DeGuglielmo was a gut feeling.

"That wasn't an easy conversation, but I think I went with my gut on this one," he said. "I'm always going to do that. If I don't do that then I'm not being true to myself and I'm not being authentic with how I feel about this team and this organization and where I want it to go, so I'm always going to go with my gut."

Flores said he wants a "tough, smart, disciplined offensive line that communicates well and understands where guys need help and understands what we're trying to do in the run game, the pass game, the play-action game and the screen game."

"I just think we need a continuity in that room and all five are involved," Flores said. "It's really a unit. It's not a one-on-one deal across the board. It's a unit. That unit is so important and so vital to the success of this team, and we need to get that right."

