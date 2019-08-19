Flores says starting QB for season opener is still not determined

DAVIE, Fla. - Brian Flores has not decided on a starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins season opener against Batlimore.

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for the Dolphins on Thursday in preseason game game No. 3.

On Monday, Flores said, "I would say that we go into every game trying to evalute every player on the team. I know this is the third preseason game and the thought is this is the dress rehearsal for regular season game No. 1. In a lot of ways, it is that; but every game is important to me."

Josh Rosen started the Dolphins' second preseason game in Tampa and played the first half.

Flores was asked what Rosen would have to do to win the starting job. Flores said, "I think he has to continue to improve on the things that he's done well and then the things that he hasn't done as well. We need to see improvements there. He can't take as many sacks as he's taken in practice and games. we've talked about that. He has to step up in the pocket. He has to have command of the offense."

As for when he'll make a final decision, Flores said potentially after the Jacksonville game.

The Dolphins open the regular season hosting Baltimore on Sept. 8.

