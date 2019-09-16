Flores sticking with Fitzpatrick at quarterback, for now

Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, at least for now.

The Dolphins have been outscored 102-10 in their first two games.

Miami plays at Dallas on Sunday.

On Monday, head coach Brian Flores said, "It's Fitz. After a couple like that, we're evaluating all positions."

Flores said that the team has not made any final decisions yet.

Fitzpatrick was terrible on Sunday going 11/21 for just 89 yards and 3 interceptions.

Two of Fitzpatrick's interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

Josh Rosen came in for mop up duty on Sunday.

Rosen was 7/18 for 97 yards and an interception.

Rosen also threw two deep passes that were dropped by receivers.

But as of Monday, Flores emphasized "Right now, it's Fitz."

