Flores sticking with Rosen, pending this week's practice

DAVIE, Fla. - It appears Brian Flores is sticking with Josh Rosen at quarterback, for now.

Rosen started for Miami in Sunday's 17-16 loss to Washington.

Rosen was sacked five times and threw two interceptions, before being pulled from the game.

Backup Ryan Fitzpatrick came in and led Miami on two touchdown drives.

On Monday, Flores said, "I thought Fitz played really well when he went in there. I thought he did. Yes, I anticipate Josh being the guy, but I think we're going to do what we feel is best for this team. That's what we did yesterday in the fourth quarter. I thought Fitz played really well. I thought Josh has played well in spurts, also, so we'll see how this goes in practice- this week of practice- but yeah, Josh will be the starter."

Miami is now 0-5.

The Dolphins play at Buffalo on Sunday.

